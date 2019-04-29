Facts

13:49 29.04.2019

U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

1 min read
U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens and called on the Ukrainian government to do everything possible to support them.

"The people in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens and it is the duty of the government to do everything possible to support them and allieviate the suffering caused by Russian aggression," he wrote in his Twitter microblog on Saturday.

