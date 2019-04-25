Rada calls on intl community to strengthen sanctions against Russia, demands Putin cancel decree granting citizenship to ORDLO residents

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to a number of international organizations, countries of the European Union, the U.S., Canada, diplomatic missions of foreign states in Ukraine with a call to strengthen sanctions against Russia because of the decision of the Russian leadership to naturalize citizens of the ORDLO under a simplified procedure.

Some 230 deputies voted for the appeal (draft resolution No. 10259) at a plenary session of parliament on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The Verkhovna Rada urges to condemn "destructive actions of the Russian Federation that grossly violate the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, human and citizen rights in Ukraine, to consolidate with Ukraine the efforts to counter Russia's aggressive actions and take measures to strengthen international sanctions against the Russian Federation.