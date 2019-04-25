Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky said his team will thoroughly analyze the legislation on the Ukrainian language just passed by the parliament once he takes office in order to see whether it fully ensures the people's constitutional rights and interests.

"After I take presidential office, this legislation will be thoroughly analyzed so as to make sure that it complies with all constitutional rights and interests of all citizens of Ukraine. Based on the outcomes of this analysis, I will take action in line with the constitutional powers of the Ukrainian president and in the people's interests," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying.