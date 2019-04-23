Zelensky launches Facebook poll on parliament's early dissolution

President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a poll on the Volodymyr Zelensky – Servant of the People page on Facebook to survey users' opinion on the early dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

A question asking "Do you support the early dissolution of the Rada?" was posted on that page a few hours ago.

This post has now received about 2,000 comments with different options.

With 99.9% of electronic protocols processed by the Central Election Commission, the results of the presidential election in Ukraine is the following: 73.23% of voters (13,527,512 people) voted for Zelensky, while 24.45% of Ukrainians (4,517,121 people) supported the incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko.