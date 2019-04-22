Facts

13:25 22.04.2019

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

2 min read

Presidents of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Council Donald Tusk wrote a congratulatory letter to winner of the presidential elections in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they assured him of further support for Ukraine from the European Union.

The text of the letter was posted in Brussels on Monday. "On behalf of the European Union, we would like to congratulate you on your election as President of Ukraine. Allow us to express our appreciation for the strong attachment to democracy and the rule of law that the people of Ukraine have demonstrated throughout the electoral process. This is a major achievement in the complex political, economic and security environment, against the backdrop of continuous challenges to Ukraine's territorial integrity," the letter reads.

Tusk and Junker assured Zelensky that the EU would continue supporting reforms in Ukraine, including the consolidation of the rule of law, the fight against corruption, support for macro-financial stability and the continuation of important reforms in the energy sector. "We strongly believe the further implementation by the EU and Ukraine of the Association Agreement, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, can be a crucial instrument in this respect," they stressed.

In addition, the presidents assured that the EU would continue supporting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the same time, they noted that in the five years that have passed since the Revolution of Dignity, considerable progress has been made in the country and much remains to be done for Ukraine to become fully peaceful, democratic and prosperous, as citizens demand.

Tags: #eu #greetings #zelensky
Interfax-Ukraine
