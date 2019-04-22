Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

The voter turnout in the second round of the presidential election as of 20:00 Kyiv time on Sunday, April 21, was 62.07%, according to all constituencies in Ukraine, the Central Election Commission has said.

Data on the voter turnout was provided by all 199 constituencies in Ukraine immediately after Monday midnight.

According to the CEC, a total of 29,646,458 people were added to the voter lists. At the same time, at the end of the voting, the number of voters who received ballots was 18,403,085 people.

The lowest voter turnout was in Zakarpattia (46.38%); the highest voter turnout was in Lviv region (67.34% of all registered citizens with the right to vote).

The voter turnout in Vinnytsia region was 62.52%, while Volyn region reported 64.25%, Dnipropetrovsk region 65.82%, Donetsk region 57.21%, Zhytomyr region 61.15%, Zaporizhia region 64.26%, Ivano-Frankivsk region 59.86%, Kyiv region 64.20%, Kirovohrad region 60.53%, Luhansk region 56.33%, and Mykolaiv region 60.66%.

The voter turnout in Odesa region was 58.94%, while Poltava region reported 64.88%, Rivne region 60.71%, Sumy region 62.84%, Ternopil region 63.90%, Kharkiv region 64.60%, Khmelnytsky region 62.65%, Cherkasy region 60.91%, Chernivtsi region 54.09%, Chernihiv region 62.60%, Kherson region 57.42%, and the city of Kyiv 65.86%.

The voter turnout in the second round of the presidential election on April 21, 2019 was almost 1.5% lower compared to the first round, when 63.52% of voters cast their ballots.

Thus, the current voter turnout in the presidential elections in Ukraine has become one of the lowest in the last 20 years. The voter turnout was below the current indicator only during the snap presidential election on May 25, 2014, when 59.48% of voters took part in the voting (according to data from 189 out of 225 constituencies).

The highest voter turnout was recorded during the voting at the presidential elections in Ukraine on December 26, 2004 when 77.32% of voters came to the polling sites.

At the presidential elections in Ukraine in 1999, the voter turnout was 73.8%, while it was 69.15% during the runoff vote on February 7, 2010.