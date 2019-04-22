UK Foreign Secretary to Zelensky: You'll now truly be Servant of the People

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has greeted Volodymyr Zelensky, who has won the runoff vote in Ukraine.

"Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskiy & @zeteam_official on your Presidential election success. You will now truly be the Servant of the People. We look forward to working together as the UK continues to support Ukraine, her chosen Euro-Atlantic path, reform process & security," he tweeted on Sunday, April 21.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 72% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky to congratulate him on his victory for presidency in Ukraine.