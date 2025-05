Sobel to become UK Trade Envoy to Ukraine

Alex Sobel has been appointed UK Trade Envoy to Ukraine, the British Embassy in Ukraine said.

"Alex Sobel MP announced a Trade Envoy to Ukraine. He will focus on identifying trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for investment," the embassy said on X social media on Wednesday.

Sobel has been a member of the UK Parliament since 2024, a Labour MP.