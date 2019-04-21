Facts

22:36 21.04.2019

New president of Ukraine should continue European way of country – ex-PM of Lithuania

Former prime minister of Lithuania, Seim deputy Andrius Kubilius has said that the new president of Ukraine should continue the European way of Ukraine and prepare for an examination from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The most important thing for the new president is to continue the same European way, not to be tempted by the big internal battles with the former [government representatives]. Second, you need to be prepared that Mr. Putin will do some kind of exam very quickly. You need to prepare for it," Kubilius told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday in the headquarters of the Ze! Team.

He also said that he had not personally met with Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidential candidate of Ukraine, who is a winner of the election according to the results of exit polls.

"We do not know if we will be able to meet this time. We know some people from his team, and they know our plans," Kubilius said.

The Seim deputy also said that the West should not leave Ukraine. "From our experience, in 1993, the EU immediately after our unexpected elections, said very clearly that there is an opportunity for us to become a member of the European Union, and for us this became the basis of inter-party consensus," the former Lithuanian prime minister said.

He also said that the Lithuanian delegation will meet with Western partners. "We will also meet with the Western ambassadors, regarding what the West should do. That after such elections one cannot stand back and leave Ukraine," Kubilius said.

