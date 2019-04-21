Zelensky: Serious serving generals to head General Staff, I do not have right to name them now

Volodymyr Zelensky who won the presidential election according to the results of exit polls has said he has candidates of generals to appoint them to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now he cannot name them.

"As for the General Staff, we have very serious people who have authority in the army. They are serving generals. You will definitely see them. I have no right to name them now. There is an agreement with them, this is a very serious story," he said at a briefing at his headquarters on Sunday.

He also declined from answering the question about the defense minister.