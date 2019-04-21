Facts

17:55 21.04.2019

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

1 min read

Ukrainians in Australia have finished voting in the second round of the presidential election. Most supported the current president, Petro Poroshenko.

"In total, 99 people took part in the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine. Petro Poroshenko was supported by 72 voters, Volodymyr Zelensky by 26 people. One ballot was declared invalid," the Ukrainian Embassy in Australia reported on its Facebook page.

As reported, in the first round of the presidential election, the turnout of Ukrainians in Australia was 7.2% - 125 of the 1,737 people on the list.

Tags: #elex #australia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:59 21.04.2019
Ze!Team HQ receives about 600 reports of voting violations

Ze!Team HQ receives about 600 reports of voting violations

12:55 01.04.2019
Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

Presidential candidate UAH 2.5 mln registration fee of fugitive ex-MP Oliynyk transferred to state budget – CEC

10:28 01.04.2019
Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

10:16 01.04.2019
Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

18:12 31.03.2019
Rivne branch of Volia Party calls on voters to cast ballots for Derevyanko – OPORA

Rivne branch of Volia Party calls on voters to cast ballots for Derevyanko – OPORA

17:13 31.03.2019
No systemic violations evident during presidential election in Ukraine – CEC

No systemic violations evident during presidential election in Ukraine – CEC

16:35 31.03.2019
As of 16:00 on Sunday police receive 950 reports of voting violations – Interior Ministry

As of 16:00 on Sunday police receive 950 reports of voting violations – Interior Ministry

15:30 31.03.2019
Police say Liashko's actions violate ballot secrecy

Police say Liashko's actions violate ballot secrecy

15:05 31.03.2019
Police open 8 criminal proceedings into violations in presidential election, all polling stations operating – Interior Ministry

Police open 8 criminal proceedings into violations in presidential election, all polling stations operating – Interior Ministry

14:25 31.03.2019
Voting in Ukraine's presidential election in Australia closes with 7.2% voter turnout – CEC

Voting in Ukraine's presidential election in Australia closes with 7.2% voter turnout – CEC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Police receive 938 reports of election irregularities, open 12 criminal cases – National Police

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD