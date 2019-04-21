Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Ukrainians in Australia have finished voting in the second round of the presidential election. Most supported the current president, Petro Poroshenko.

"In total, 99 people took part in the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine. Petro Poroshenko was supported by 72 voters, Volodymyr Zelensky by 26 people. One ballot was declared invalid," the Ukrainian Embassy in Australia reported on its Facebook page.

As reported, in the first round of the presidential election, the turnout of Ukrainians in Australia was 7.2% - 125 of the 1,737 people on the list.