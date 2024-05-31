Australia announces new aid package worth AUD20 mln for Ukraine

The Australian government will provide a further AUD31 million (about $20.6 million) in assistance to meet Ukraine's energy and humanitarian needs, the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, for International Development and the Pacific said in a joint press release.

"The new contribution includes AUD20 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which will allow funds to be used efficiently and effectively to provide heat and electricity for Ukrainians," the document reads.

"Australia will provide AUD10 million of emergency humanitarian funding to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to increase access to essentials such as water, food and shelter," it says.

"To improve services for persons with disabilities in Ukraine, including those needing rehabilitation from war injuries, Australia will provide AUD1 million to the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," the report said.

"The Australian government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine and contributing alongside partner nations so that Ukraine can end this conflict on its terms," said Pat Conroy, Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

"Australia is unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is providing more than AUD1 billion in total assistance, including AUD880 million in military support," according to the document.

"The Albanese government is unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was created jointly by the European Commission and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. The fund coordinates international donations and, in partnership with the Ukrainian government, ensures that Ukraine's highest priority energy needs are met.