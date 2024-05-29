Facts

15:20 29.05.2024

Zelenskyy: I highly appreciate Australia's willingness to be present at Peace Summit

Australia intends to take part in the Peace Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his conversation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to express my gratitude for Australia’s unwavering support for Ukraine. I informed the Prime Minister about Russia’s ongoing efforts to expand the war and our pressing defense needs to counter the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

The President also said that during the conversation, the upcoming Peace Summit and the need to attract as many countries as possible to participate in it were discussed.

“I highly appreciate Australia's willingness to be present at the summit,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

