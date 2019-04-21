Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

Law enforcement officers have handed over to presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky a protocol on administrative violation for showing public the filled-out ballot paper.

"New president means new rules. Everyone must abide with the law! Zelensky has been handed a report on administrative violation for showing his filled-out ballot paper," Dmytro Razumkov, a spokesman for Zelensky's election headquarters, wrote on Facebook.

He illustrated his post with photographs showing police representatives filling out relevant documents in the presence of the candidate.

During the voting, Zelensky demonstrated a filled-in ballot with a "cross" standing opposite his name to those present at the polling station.