Facts

14:27 21.04.2019

Poroshenko: Citizens freely exercise their right to vote, which marks Ukraine as European state

2 min read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has praised the organization of the elections of the head of state.

"I am proud of how the elections have been organized this year. Citizens freely exercise their right to vote. We have a democratic tradition. This marks Ukraine as a European state," Poroshenko told journalists after casting his ballot at the presidential runoff in Kyiv on Sunday.

Over the past five years, Ukraine has made a tremendous progress in its integration and return into the family of European nations, the head of state said.

"I firmly believe that during these elections we must do everything possible so that our European progress and, most importantly, Euro-Atlantic integration should not stop. We will not allow anyone to do this, not even to slow down us on the path of our European and Euro-Atlantic reforms," the president said.

He said Ukrainians should be guided by reason during the voting, because "it's not funny".

"This may seem funny at first. But then it may hurt," Poroshenko explained.

According to the president, during the voting Ukrainian citizens should protect all the country has achieved over the previous five years.

"Who will be elected is not important. What matters is the strategy and the path that the nation and the state should continue. And it's crucial not to lose the country. Today's choice is no less important than the one we made in 2014," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:16 21.04.2019
Police receive 938 reports of election irregularities, open 12 criminal cases – National Police

Police receive 938 reports of election irregularities, open 12 criminal cases – National Police

17:46 21.04.2019
Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

16:39 21.04.2019
Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

14:27 21.04.2019
Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

13:54 21.04.2019
Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

11:46 21.04.2019
Man dies near polling station in Ternopil region - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

Man dies near polling station in Ternopil region - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

11:09 21.04.2019
Security increased at Ukrainian border, check points in Donbas working as usual - Ukraine's State Border Service

Security increased at Ukrainian border, check points in Donbas working as usual - Ukraine's State Border Service

09:30 21.04.2019
Poroshenko signs 'Issues of European, Euro-Atlantic Integration' decree

Poroshenko signs 'Issues of European, Euro-Atlantic Integration' decree

08:00 21.04.2019
Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

00:00 21.04.2019
Second round of presidential election in Ukraine to take place on Sunday

Second round of presidential election in Ukraine to take place on Sunday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD