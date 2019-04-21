Poroshenko: Citizens freely exercise their right to vote, which marks Ukraine as European state

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has praised the organization of the elections of the head of state.

"I am proud of how the elections have been organized this year. Citizens freely exercise their right to vote. We have a democratic tradition. This marks Ukraine as a European state," Poroshenko told journalists after casting his ballot at the presidential runoff in Kyiv on Sunday.

Over the past five years, Ukraine has made a tremendous progress in its integration and return into the family of European nations, the head of state said.

"I firmly believe that during these elections we must do everything possible so that our European progress and, most importantly, Euro-Atlantic integration should not stop. We will not allow anyone to do this, not even to slow down us on the path of our European and Euro-Atlantic reforms," the president said.

He said Ukrainians should be guided by reason during the voting, because "it's not funny".

"This may seem funny at first. But then it may hurt," Poroshenko explained.

According to the president, during the voting Ukrainian citizens should protect all the country has achieved over the previous five years.

"Who will be elected is not important. What matters is the strategy and the path that the nation and the state should continue. And it's crucial not to lose the country. Today's choice is no less important than the one we made in 2014," Poroshenko said.