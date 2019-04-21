Some 18.04% of voters cast their ballot at Ukraine's presidential election as of 11:00 – CEC data from 194 electoral districts

Voter turnout at the presidential elections of Ukraine as of 11:00 on Sunday was 18.04%, according to data from 194 electoral districts out of a total of 199, the website of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has reported.

Voter turnout in Vinnytsia region stood at 17.06%, in the Volyn region at 13.99%, in Dnipropetrovsk region at 22.86%, in Donetsk region at 20.89%, in Zhytomyr region at 16.94%, in Zakarpattia region 8.64%, Zaporizhia region at 24.62%, in Ivano-Frankivsk region at 10.81%, in the Kyiv region at 19.43%, in Kirovohrad region at 21.35%, in Luhansk region at 22.71%, in Lviv region at 12.14%, and in Mykolaiv region at 22.95%.

The run-off has drawn a voter turnout of 17.42% in Odesa region, 22.53% in Poltava region, 13.84% in Rivne region, 20.54% in Sumy region, 11.6% in Ternopil region, 19.63% in Kharkiv region, 20.06% in Kherson region, 15.89% in Khmelnytsky region, 20.63% in Cherkasy region, 10.9% in Chernivtsi region, 20.14% in Chernihiv region, and 16.45% in Kyiv.

During the March 31 first round, voter turnout stood at 16.63% at 11:00, based on data from 195 electoral districts. Consequently, voter turnout in the run-off at 11:00 is 1.41% higher than in the first round at that point.