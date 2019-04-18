Facts

11:13 18.04.2019

Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has promised to return to Ukraine if showman Volodymyr Zelensky is elected president of Ukraine.

In an interview with journalists from the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program (a project of U.S.-government funded Radio Free Europe /Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and UA:First), Kolomoisky said, "Of course I will [return to Ukraine]. I intended to do so earlier, but there is a lot happening there… [But I decided not to] to avoid election-related controversies…" The interview was aired as part of an investigative report, titled "The Beneficiary."

"I had plans to return to Ukraine between the first and second rounds of voting, even before the first round. But because of the fierce political battle, in order not to exacerbate the situation, I decided to stay here and not make anyone nervous in Ukraine," the businessman said.

RFE/RL's Schemes said Kolomoisky has resided in Herzliya, Israel, since September 2018. Kolomoisky said he traveled there "because of reasons involving his family," adding, "I am here waiting for what my lawyers will tell me about the latest reports in the media." He said the reports mentioned "alleged investigations in the United States, because no one has commented on them. Nothing is clear, and that's why [my] lawyers have advised me to stay here until the situation is clarified."

The U.S.-based ezine The Daily Beast published an article, titled "Billionaire Ukrainian Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky Under Investigation by FBI." The subtitle of the article said Kolomoisky was being investigated for financial crimes, RFE/RL's Schemes said.

