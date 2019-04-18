Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

The developers have presented the base product of the Unified State Transplantation Information System, according to the website of the Ministry of Health.

Currently, Health Ministry experts are checking the functionality of the system for compliance with all requirements for it. The ministry plans to fully launch the system from January 1, 2020.

According to the report, the system includes stationary and mobile versions, has eight registers. The ninth register, the register of stem cell donors, will be attached to the system later. The system also covers all key logistic processes for the daily operation of registers: managing data on donors and patients, requests, records of transplantations made, etc.

Transplant coordinators and family doctors will have access to the program. The system registers will interact through automatic search and matching donor-recipient pairs. At the same time, the system contains a large database of various medical reference books, which will make it possible to select the parameters of the donor and recipient semi-automatically and, accordingly, minimize the number of errors in personal donor cards.