Facts

10:05 18.04.2019

Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

1 min read
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

The developers have presented the base product of the Unified State Transplantation Information System, according to the website of the Ministry of Health.

Currently, Health Ministry experts are checking the functionality of the system for compliance with all requirements for it. The ministry plans to fully launch the system from January 1, 2020.

According to the report, the system includes stationary and mobile versions, has eight registers. The ninth register, the register of stem cell donors, will be attached to the system later. The system also covers all key logistic processes for the daily operation of registers: managing data on donors and patients, requests, records of transplantations made, etc.

Transplant coordinators and family doctors will have access to the program. The system registers will interact through automatic search and matching donor-recipient pairs. At the same time, the system contains a large database of various medical reference books, which will make it possible to select the parameters of the donor and recipient semi-automatically and, accordingly, minimize the number of errors in personal donor cards.

Tags: #transplantation #ukraine #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 18.04.2019
CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

17:34 18.04.2019
Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

16:35 18.04.2019
Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

13:05 18.04.2019
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

12:52 18.04.2019
Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

11:55 18.04.2019
Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

11:13 18.04.2019
Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

10:00 18.04.2019
Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

17:08 17.04.2019
Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

LATEST

Poroshenko's rep to appeal to CEC on Wed regarding changes to debate order – election HQ's spokesperson

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

More than 30 representatives of NDI from 11 countries to observe second round of Ukraine's presidential elections

Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD