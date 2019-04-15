Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

An interdepartmental working group under the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has recommended refraining from an appeal in the case of Russia's restricting transit from Ukraine, relying on the positive influence of the decision in this case on other disputes, the Ukrainian agency has said.

"The group ... carried out a detailed legal analysis of the report of a group of experts from the World Trade Organization (WTO) in case DS 512 "The Russian Federation - Measures to Limit Transit Traffic" and concluded that the report contained a number of essential provisions that are positive for Ukraine's trade interests and the entire international community," the ministry said.