16:12 16.05.2025

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end the war, a minimum level of trust can be built through the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes.

"Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war. We need a full stop to the killing long enough to give diplomacy a real chance," Zelensky said at the "New Europe in a New World" summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana on Friday.

Secondly, according to the Ukrainian president, there must be at least a minimum level of trust. "We must to build at least a minimum level of trust in the negotiation process. This can be done by releasing prisoners of war, returning Ukrainian children taken by Russia, and releasing civilian hostages currently held by the Russian side," Zelenskyy emphasized.

