20:49 16.05.2025

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya said after talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul that there are many issues that can only be resolved if a personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin takes place.

"Many issues can only be resolved when the leaders meet. Given the complexity of the issues and the nature of the Russian Federation, practically every issue at stake can only be resolved by Putin," he said at a briefing in Istanbul on Friday.

Kyslytsya stressed that Ukraine "looks forward" to the meeting "taking place as soon as possible."

He also noted that one of the outcomes of today's discussion is a possible 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange, which is great news.

"Even if it were only for this outcome, it was worth going here under the leadership of our leaders," Kyslytsya emphasized.

