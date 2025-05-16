Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 16.05.2025

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

1 min read
Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have to meet. He and I will meet. I think we’ll solve it, or maybe not, but at least we’ll know. And if we don’t solve it, it will be very interesting," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, departing from Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he planned to meet with Putin "as soon as we can arrange it," as trilateral talks with representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey begin this afternoon in Istanbul.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

18:28 16.05.2025
Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

11:37 16.05.2025
Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

16:14 15.05.2025
Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

11:45 15.05.2025
Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

10:49 15.05.2025
Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

09:32 15.05.2025
Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

09:21 15.05.2025
Putin approves composition of delegation for talks with Ukraine, headed by his assistant Medinsky

Putin approves composition of delegation for talks with Ukraine, headed by his assistant Medinsky

16:59 14.05.2025
Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

10:38 14.05.2025
Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

18:03 13.05.2025
Merz calls on Putin to agree to ceasefire: Ball is in Russia's court

Merz calls on Putin to agree to ceasefire: Ball is in Russia's court

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

LATEST

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

AD
AD