Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have to meet. He and I will meet. I think we’ll solve it, or maybe not, but at least we’ll know. And if we don’t solve it, it will be very interesting," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, departing from Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he planned to meet with Putin "as soon as we can arrange it," as trilateral talks with representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey begin this afternoon in Istanbul.