20:39 16.05.2025

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa, at which, in particular, they discussed the progress of negotiations with Russia in Istanbul and increasing pressure on the aggressor state to achieve a ceasefire.

"I spoke about today's negotiations in Istanbul. There should be more pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire. Therefore, I am grateful for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package. We expect that it will affect everything that finances the Russian military machine: banks, oil, energy, metallurgy and the shadow fleet," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel following the meeting.

The President noted that they also discussed Ukraine's movement towards the EU.

"Special attention is paid to our movement towards the EU: the possibility of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and trade cooperation. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and helping to bring about a decent peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

