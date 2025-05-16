If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

If the Russian delegation in Istanbul proves incapable of negotiations for a ceasefire, the world must respond with sanctions against the Russian Federation and continue pressure to achieve a result in achieving peace, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"If it turns out that the Russian delegation is really just theatrical…, then the world must respond, there needs to be a strong reaction, including sanctions against Russia’s energy sector and banks," Zelenskyy said at the "New Europe in a New World" summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana on Friday.

"Pressure must continue to rise until real progress is made," the President of Ukraine emphasized.