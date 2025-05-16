Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 16.05.2025

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

On Friday morning, officers of the State Bureau of Investigations came to search the residence of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kostiantyn Yeliseev in connection with the so-called "Kharkiv Agreements" of 2010, the website of the European Solidarity party reported.

"Yeliseyev is one of the most authoritative and world-famous Ukrainian diplomats. For almost 30 years, he has been one of the most active advocates of our country's European integration course. For a long time, he was the main negotiator for Ukraine on the conclusion of the Association Agreement with the EU, a promoter of a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens," the political force noted in its statement.

European Solidarity considers the searches to be intimidation of the party leader Petro Poroshenko's entourage, since Yeliseev is his diplomatic advisor.

