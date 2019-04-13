Facts

17:11 13.04.2019

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

1 min read
Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

Some 35 Hummer combat vehicles have arrived in Odesa from the United States, they will be sent to combat units on the collision line, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said.

"Recently, the level of military-technical assistance has increased significantly. This applies to all of our partners, primarily the United States. Currently, 35 Hummer military vehicles are being unloaded in Odesa. Of these, 20 are armored, which will be used at combat units, and 15 are for medical support vehicles," Poltorak said during a meeting with the soldiers of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade in Konotop (Sumy region).

According to him, all equipment is immediately sent directly to the combat units on the collision line.

The United States has given $400 million worth of assistance to Ukraine over the recent period, Poltorak said.

"That includes Javelin anti-tank systems, modern radio communication devices, artillery, reconnaissance, and ECM systems, anti-sniper systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles," Poltorak said.

In his opinion, Ukraine cannot build a strong army at the expense of its partners but should develop the national defense industry.

