NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

The NSC Olympiyskiy state-run enterprise has received requests from representatives of presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko regarding the holding of debates on April 14 and April 19 and from representative of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky to hold debate on April 19, 2019.

The NSC Olympiyskiy reported that they had initiated a negotiation process with representatives of these candidates regarding the provision of debate in the sports complex.