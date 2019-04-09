First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

First tests of the "Grim-2" ("Thunder-2") tactical missile system within the framework of military technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia are scheduled for 2019, Ukrainian Defense Ministry advisor Yuriy Biriukov has said. The land-to-air missile system has a range of up to 300 kilometers.

Biriukov said on his Facebook page that Russian media over the past several days were upset about the successful test of the anti-ship "Neptun" ("Neptune") cruise missile system, which was designed by the Kyiv-based Luch Design Bureau. That missile system has a range of up 300 kilometers. He said Russians a year ago were surprised by Ukraine's new artillery rocket system "Vilkha" ("Alder") with a range of 120 kilometers.

"Let's imagine how the Russians will react when this year we test the "Grim-2," Biriukov said, adding "the 'Grim-2' is being produced for a foreign customer, for now – Saudi Arabia."

The presidential adviser said the range of the "Grim-2" complies with The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as well as Ukraine's obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime, according to which Ukrainian missiles manufactured for export cannot exceed a 300-kilometer range.

"The declared range of the system is 300 kilometers," he said, adding that the potential range could be increased to up to 300 kilometers.

As reported, on April 5, Ukraine's Armed Forces at the Alibey testing range in Odesa region successfully tested Ukraine's "Neptun" coastal missile system.