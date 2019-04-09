Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Deputy Head of Kherson Regional Administration Yevhen Ryschuk following Head of Kherson Regional Administration Andriy Hordeyev tendered his resignation.

"As everyone knows, on Friday [April 5], Head of the Regional Administration, Hordeyev, submitted resignation. My step is the same. I came to the Regional Administration at the invitation of Andriy Hordeyev and leave with him," Ryschuk wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that he had worked in this position for three years, "three fruitful years of joint teamwork," noting that during this period much has been done for the region.

"I will continue working for people, only in the role of deputy of the regional council," Ryschuk also said.

As for the organization of the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, the deputy head of the Regional Administration expressed the conviction that "sooner or later we will find a person who really ordered the murder."

"I told everything to Ukraine's SBU State Security service. I took a polygraph and am ready to help everyone who is looking for the person who really ordered the murder," he said.

On April 5, Hordeyev resigned from the post of head of the Kherson Regional Administration of his own volition.