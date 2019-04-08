One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday

One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has been killed in action (KIA), two more were wounded in action (WIA) as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups on Monday as of 18:00, the JFO said on Facebook.

"During attacks, one soldier of the JFO has been killed, another two were injured. The JFO units adequately responded to the enemy's attacks. The enemy's casualties are being specified. The situation in the area of the operation remains under the control of the JFO's military," the report says.