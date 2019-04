One soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russian occupation forces have violated ceasefire regime 17 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements ten times, on positions of Ukrainian troops in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas over the past day, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"One Ukrainian soldier was killed and two were wounded in shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.