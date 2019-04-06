Ukrainian military take saboteur captive in JFO zone

– Ukrainian soldiers have captured a militant near Maryinka (Donetsk region) on Saturday night, who attempted to cross the disengagement line with the aim of sabotage in the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, at about 3:00 of April 6, near the JFO positions, another serviceman of the 100th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian occupation forces was detained, who was tasked to carry out a sabotage in the rear of our troops in the Kurakhivsky sector," the JFO press center said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The information says that the saboteur who was in civilian clothes turned out to be a common soldier of the 3rd battalion of the 100th separate motorized rifle brigade.