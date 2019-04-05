Planeta Kino to open first inclusive cinema in Ukraine in River Mall

Triumph Media Group LLC (Kyiv), developing the Planeta Kino cinema chain, plans to open a first cinema in Ukraine adapted for persons with disabilities in River Mall being built in Dniprovska Naberezhna in Kyiv.

"In the new cinema of the Planeta Kino cinema network in the River Mall there will be the country's first resource room in a non-specialized establishment, personnel trained to work with all types of disabilities, as well as navigation and improved infrastructure. The name of the project is Planeta Piznykh," the company said in a press release.

According to the press release, the resource room is a space specially created for the needs of viewers with autism, where they can stay in emotional outbursts. It will be located in the center of the cinema, next to the box office.

In addition, in the halls there will be special places, navigation, improved toilet and changing booths.

The goal of the project is to increase the level of socialization of people with physical and mental disabilities, to train network viewers to communicate with them.

"Our big goal is educational work among all viewers of the Planeta Kino cinema network, which is about 4 million contacts per year," the company said in the press release.

Dmytro Derkach, the co-owner of the Planeta Kino network, told Interfax-Ukraine that the 10-hall cinema is located on the third floor of the River Mall shopping and entertainment center on the area of 3,300 square meters.

According to him, the cinema includes an IMAX with Laser hall, a 4Dx hall, five halls with Cinetech + branded film technology and three business class halls – the RE'LUX cinema restaurant.

He said that it is planned to open the cinema in April or May.