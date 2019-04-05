Facts

18:05 05.04.2019

Planeta Kino to open first inclusive cinema in Ukraine in River Mall

2 min read
Planeta Kino to open first inclusive cinema in Ukraine in River Mall

Triumph Media Group LLC (Kyiv), developing the Planeta Kino cinema chain, plans to open a first cinema in Ukraine adapted for persons with disabilities in River Mall being built in Dniprovska Naberezhna in Kyiv.

"In the new cinema of the Planeta Kino cinema network in the River Mall there will be the country's first resource room in a non-specialized establishment, personnel trained to work with all types of disabilities, as well as navigation and improved infrastructure. The name of the project is Planeta Piznykh," the company said in a press release.

According to the press release, the resource room is a space specially created for the needs of viewers with autism, where they can stay in emotional outbursts. It will be located in the center of the cinema, next to the box office.

In addition, in the halls there will be special places, navigation, improved toilet and changing booths.

The goal of the project is to increase the level of socialization of people with physical and mental disabilities, to train network viewers to communicate with them.

"Our big goal is educational work among all viewers of the Planeta Kino cinema network, which is about 4 million contacts per year," the company said in the press release.

Dmytro Derkach, the co-owner of the Planeta Kino network, told Interfax-Ukraine that the 10-hall cinema is located on the third floor of the River Mall shopping and entertainment center on the area of 3,300 square meters.

According to him, the cinema includes an IMAX with Laser hall, a 4Dx hall, five halls with Cinetech + branded film technology and three business class halls – the RE'LUX cinema restaurant.

He said that it is planned to open the cinema in April or May.

Tags: #river_mall #ukraine #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 05.04.2019
No narcotic substances found in Zelensky's blood - scan copy of test results

No narcotic substances found in Zelensky's blood - scan copy of test results

15:42 05.04.2019
Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

14:59 05.04.2019
Law does not envisage Ukrainian language tests for presidential candidates - Ukraine's CEC

Law does not envisage Ukrainian language tests for presidential candidates - Ukraine's CEC

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:35 05.04.2019
World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

12:15 05.04.2019
Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

11:30 05.04.2019
Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

11:02 05.04.2019
Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

10:27 05.04.2019
Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

LATEST

Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

Nova Poshta considers new draft bill on postal services to be balanced

Kyivstar connects 968 localities in all regions of Ukraine to 4G technology in Jan-March

Zelensky's team issues 'demands' to Poroshenko, including law on elections, work of NACP, HACC

Zelensky ready for debates, their format to be made known after second round announced

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD