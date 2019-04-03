NABU detectives conducting searches at ARMA in Kyiv

National Anti-corruption Agency of Ukraine (NABU) detectives on Wednesday are conducting searches at the premises of the National Agency of Ukraine of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (Tracing, Recovery and Management of Crime Assets ARMA) derived from corruption and other crimes in Kyiv.

NABU on Facebook said the searches are being conducted in line with a criminal investigation into possible wrongdoing by officials from a number of state agencies, including Ukraine's judiciary, as well as ARMA, leading to UAH 9.5 million in damages to legal entities.