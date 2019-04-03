PGO, SBU, Fiscal Service must be restarted with new people

Any attempts to reform old state institutions after the Revolution of Dignity failed, they need to be restarted with new people, a member of Zelensky's team, former finance minister Oleksandr Danyliuk said.

"The prosecution service is a failure, courts are a failure, the SBU is a failure, and the State Fiscal Service is a complete flop! Therefore, there is the only approach, which we will have to apply, this is a long-standing approach of the revolution: destroy it completely and then rebuild it anew," Danyliuk said at the free market road show organized by the Bendukidze free market on Tuesday.

He said that other methods do not work.

"Therefore, our approach to reforming the Prosecutor's General Office and all the bodies, which I listed (and others) - completely eradicate this virus of corruption and outdated approaches, which is still there together with these people, and re-launch these agencies anew," the member of Zelensky's team said.

There should be no Prosecutor's General Office in Ukraine at all, he said.

The model of this kind of "restarting the Prosecutor's General Office anew" is determined, and the similar model for the SBU is also defined, as "this should be counterintelligence," Danyliuk said.

Persons, who do not belong to the current system of power and who understand the goal pursued by these new bodies of power in a new country, should be in charge of new bodies of power, he said.

The fact that Zelensky is "a man who does not belong to the current system [of power]" and backs the introduction of these drastic approaches is advantageous, Danyliuk said.

The public service law should also be amended so that the public service would more resemble a job in the private sector and would be more effective and flexible, he added.

Ukraine had unique opportunities for the reforms in 2014-2015, but they were missed, and this year's election is a chance to replace persons, who lost trust, and attract new persons, creating conditions for pursuing reforms.