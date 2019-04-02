Facts

15:48 02.04.2019

Elections in Ukraine were transparent, effective, mostly in line with international standards – ENEMO

3 min read
Elections in Ukraine were transparent, effective, mostly in line with international standards – ENEMO

The first round of the presidential elections held in Ukraine on March 31, 2019, was conducted transparently and effectively, and was mostly in line with Ukrainian legislation and international standards. There were insignificant violations that did not influence the results of voting, the Election Observation Mission of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) to Ukraine has said.

"ENEMO preliminarily assesses that the elections were conducted in a transparent and efficient manner, mostly in line with Ukrainian laws and international standards. Minor irregularities and violations on Election Day did not appear to affect the outcome of the election, although there were violations of the rules and of campaigning limiting fair competition among candidates," Head of ENEMO Election Observation Mission to Ukraine Zlatko Vujovic said in Kyiv on Tuesday at a press conference after the first round of the presidential elections.

Deputy Head of the Mission Teodora Pop Trajkov said ENEMO observers were at 103 polling stations when they were opened.

"We assessed them as overall orderly and in line with the stipulated procedures," she said, adding, "Minor deviations did not appear to have significantly impacted the [voting] process."

During the Election Day ENEMO observers visited 1,239 polling stations.

"Voting was orderly and without serious procedural violations at 98.7% of the observed polling stations. The secrecy of the vote was respected 97.7% of the observed polling stations by our STO [short-term observers]. However, instances of violations of voter secrecy were also reported, including: more than one individual in the voting booth, voters revealing their vote, voters not being able to vote in secrecy because of improper setup of the [voting] booths, as well as transparent curtains, and voters taking pictures of their marked ballots," she said.

ENEMO Election and Campaign Expert Pierre Peytier, in turn, said ENEMO observed "vote counting procedures were followed properly at 91.3% of polling stations and at 6.8% there were some deviations from the counting procedures. However, observers assessed the observed deviations did not seem to impact the legitimacy of the results." He added that "all cases of negative evaluation were attributed to negligence and not a direct attempt of fraud," saying that the overall assessment of vote counting was positive.

ENEMO was the second largest among the international election observers in Ukraine with 373 people. In addition to the 10 members of the main team in Kyiv, ENEMO accredited 48 long-term observers and 158 short-term observers to the first round of the presidential elections with Ukraine's Central Election Commission, stationing them in pairs in all regions of Ukraine.

 

Tags: #elections #enemo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 02.04.2019
Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

14:51 02.04.2019
Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

13:54 02.04.2019
Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

13:53 02.04.2019
Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

11:03 02.04.2019
Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

10:04 02.04.2019
G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

09:24 02.04.2019
Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

18:51 01.04.2019
Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

17:58 01.04.2019
Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

16:35 01.04.2019
Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

LATEST

Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

Zelensky suggests holding referendum before Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO – adviser

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Zelensky campaign to pursue same tactics for 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine - adviser

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD