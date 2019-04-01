Klympush-Tsintsadze declares UAH 2.9 mln of income for 2018

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has submitted e-declaration for 2018, declaring UAH 2.885 million of income.

According to e-declaration of the deputy prime minister posted in the unified public register of declarations, Klympush-Tsintsadze declared UAH 615,717 of salary for 2018, UAH 216,000 of income from property for rent and three gifts in non-money form worth UAH 2.054 million from Orest and Maria Klympush.

Her husband Archil Tsintsadze declared in 2018 interest from Citibank in the amount of UAH 2,257, from Bank Credit Dnipro – UAH 28,591, income from doing business in the amount of UAH 1.235 million, and income from property for rent – UAH 66,000.

Klympush-Tsintsadze has $1,630 on deposit, UAH 66,124 in Raiffeisen Bank Aval and $23,000 in cash, and her husband - $117,444 on deposit in Citibank, UAH 200,000 in Bank Credit Dnipro, as well as EUR 20,000 and UAH 270,000 in cash.

In e-declaration, Klympush-Tsintsadze said that she has an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 78.01 square meters, a share of 50% of the residential building in the town of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, of 64.8 square meters, a garage in Kyiv with an area of 19.3 square meters, a parking lot in Kyiv of 12.7 square meters, a share of 50% of the apartment in Kyiv with an area of 73 square meters and owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 125.3 square meters.

Also since 2018, she owns a house of 299.9 square meters and two land parcels of 835 and 573 square meters in Kozyn, Kyiv region.

Her husband has an apartment in Georgia with an area of 109.37 square meters, non-residential premises in Georgia with an area of 86.92 square meters, and a workshop or technical floor in Georgia of 120 square meters. In addition, he has an apartment in Georgia with an area of 39.31 square meters, and Klympush-Tsintsadze declared a land parcel with an area of 1,000 square meters as an unfinished construction facility in Mukachevo, indicating it as a legacy.

Also, the deputy prime minister's husband declared two watches Zenith and Breitling.

In addition, he has in Ukraine a 100% share in A-Security limited liability company.

According to e-declaration, Klympush-Tsintsadze uses her husband's cars: Toyota RAV4 made in 2014 and Mercedes-Benz GL 350 CDI 4matic made in 2012.