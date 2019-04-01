Facts

00:20 01.04.2019

CEC processes 1.1% of voting protocols: Zelensky and Poroshenko in the lead

Ukrainian presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have 26.99% and 17.57% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission after processing 1.1% of voting protocols after Ukraine's March 31 Election Day.

According to the same data, 16.4% of voters supported Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Timoshenko, 9.39% voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko scored 8.89%, leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 6.36%, former SBU chief Ihor Smeshko had 4.44%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 2.63%, and 2.08% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

The remaining candidates scored less than 1% of the vote each.

Some 1.38% of ballots were declared invalid.

