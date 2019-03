Voter turnout over 63.5% in first round of Ukraine presidential election

A turnout of voters at the presidential election in Ukraine on March 31 was over 63.52% at 20:00 Kyiv time on Sunday, based on data from 187 electoral districts across the country, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

This figure was shown on an electronic board at the CEC's press center late on Sunday. In the presidentially election, Ukraine is divided by 199 territorial electoral districts.