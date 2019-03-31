Policing of foreign embassies, consulates strengthened on Election Day in Ukraine – Interior ministry

Policing of embassies and consulates of foreign countries is strengthened on the day of voting in the presidential elections in Ukraine, on Sunday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"About 8,000 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine are involved in public security, and the protection of particularly important state facilities and embassies and consulates of foreign states has also been strengthened," the ministry said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The first round of the next presidential elections is taking place in Ukraine on Sunday, March 31. Voting will end at 20:00. A record number of 39 candidates, for the first time ever in the history of Ukraine, has been included in the ballot paper.