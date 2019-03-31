Facts

11:03 31.03.2019

Policing of foreign embassies, consulates strengthened on Election Day in Ukraine – Interior ministry

1 min read
Policing of foreign embassies, consulates strengthened on Election Day in Ukraine – Interior ministry

Policing of embassies and consulates of foreign countries is strengthened on the day of voting in the presidential elections in Ukraine, on Sunday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"About 8,000 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine are involved in public security, and the protection of particularly important state facilities and embassies and consulates of foreign states has also been strengthened," the ministry said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The first round of the next presidential elections is taking place in Ukraine on Sunday, March 31. Voting will end at 20:00. A record number of 39 candidates, for the first time ever in the history of Ukraine, has been included in the ballot paper.

Tags: #elections #embassies #guard
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:33 31.03.2019
U.S. Ambassador hopes all eligible Ukrainians take advantage of right to vote, shape their nation's future

U.S. Ambassador hopes all eligible Ukrainians take advantage of right to vote, shape their nation's future

10:20 31.03.2019
Police receive 25 reports related to electoral process – Interior ministry

Police receive 25 reports related to electoral process – Interior ministry

09:21 31.03.2019
More than 260 police officers guarding polling stations in Donbas – Interior Ministry

More than 260 police officers guarding polling stations in Donbas – Interior Ministry

08:01 31.03.2019
Voting at presidential election begins in Ukraine

Voting at presidential election begins in Ukraine

00:00 31.03.2019
Ukraine to elect president on Sunday

Ukraine to elect president on Sunday

16:59 30.03.2019
Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

11:07 30.03.2019
Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

11:58 29.03.2019
Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

11:39 29.03.2019
Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

12:54 28.03.2019
Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Voting at presidential election begins in Ukraine

Ukraine to elect president on Sunday

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

LATEST

One polling station remains closed in Izmail – CEC

FLAME LIQUID THROWN INTO POLLING STATION IN TOWN OF BORZNA, CHERNIHIV REGION, WITH NO CASUALTIES REPORTED; FIRE EXTINGUISHED - INTERIOR MINISTRY

ONE POLLING STATION REMAINS CLOSED IN ISMAIL - CEC

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko arrives at polling station on bike to vote in Ukraine presidential election

ALMOST ALL POLLING STATIONS, EXCEPT THREE ONES, OPENED IN UKRAINE - CEC

Groysman files e-declaration for 2018

Poltorak: Situation on Russian border complicated, threat of open aggression remains

Ukraine's Honorary Consulate opens in Polish Katowice

Kyiv police register 41 reports on election law violation on 'silence day'

Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD