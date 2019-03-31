Facts

09:00 31.03.2019

Kyiv police register 41 reports on election law violation on 'silence day'

1 min read

Kyiv policemen have registered 41 reports, 24 of them concerned illegal election campaigning carried out on the "silence day," the Kyiv Police Liaison Department reported.

"As of 21:00, the Kyiv police received 41 reports on violations of electoral legislation, of which 24 facts are related to illegal campaigning. All events are duly recorded in the Journal of Unified Register of Claims and Reports. They will be given an appropriate legal assessment after thorough verification," the State Department of the National Police in Kyiv region reported on its website.

Capital law enforcement officers continue working in enhanced mode.

Tags: #election #police #kyiv
