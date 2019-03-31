Facts

08:40 31.03.2019

Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has reported that 23 Crimean Tatar, detained by Russian security officials in the occupied Crimea, are currently held in Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

"Information about the place of stay of the Crimean Tatars in the territory of Rostov region has been confirmed. It was not for nothing that the Rostov FSB officers were involved in conducting searches in Kamenka micro district of the city of Simferopol. Everything was planned in advance, including their transfer. They will be placed in five detention facilities of Rostov region. Three detention centers are located in Rostov, two - in the suburbs," the ombudswoman wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

Denisova also published the list of detained Crimean Tatars, who are being kept now in Rostov region: Tofik Abdulgaziyev, Izzet Abdullayev, Vladlen Abdulkadyrov, Medzhit Abdurakhmanov, Bilal Adilov, Enver Ametov, Osman Arifmemetov, Farhod Bazarov, Akim Bekirov, Remzi Bekirov, Server Gaziyev, Jemil Gafarov, Riza Izetov, Alim Karimov, Seyran Murtaza, Yashar Muyedinov, Erfan Osmanov, Seyitveli Seytabdiyev, Rustem Seythalilov, Ruslan Suleymanov, Shaban Umerov, Rustem Sheikhaliyev, and Asan Yannikov.

As reported, on March 27-28, some 23 Crimean Tatars were arrested in Simferopol on suspicion of involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.

