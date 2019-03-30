Facts

14:22 30.03.2019

ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

1 min read
ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

Four trucks carrying animal feed from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv via the Novotroitske checkpoint, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Four trucks of the ICRC crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv via the Novotroitske checkpoint. The trucks were carrying humanitarian aid (animal feed) for residents of temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine with a total weight of almost 82 tonnes," the press service said.

Tags: #donbas #ukraine #icrc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 30.03.2019
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

17:17 30.03.2019
Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

16:59 30.03.2019
Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

14:33 30.03.2019
SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

11:07 30.03.2019
Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:01 29.03.2019
Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

LATEST

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

If the Ukraine’s prime minister Groysman will stand in the next parliamentary election , a few ministers from the Cabinet of Ministers can join his political party

SBU stops activities of extremist group managed from Russia to destabilize situation in Ukraine

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD