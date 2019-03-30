ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

Four trucks carrying animal feed from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv via the Novotroitske checkpoint, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Four trucks of the ICRC crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv via the Novotroitske checkpoint. The trucks were carrying humanitarian aid (animal feed) for residents of temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine with a total weight of almost 82 tonnes," the press service said.