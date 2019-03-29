Facts

11:39 29.03.2019

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

1 min read
Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

The draft resolution on non-recognition of the results of the presidential elections in Ukraine, registered in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, indicates that the Kremlin is unable to carry out its scenario, said President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"Yesterday, the State Duma of Russia registered a decree on non-recognition of the election results in Ukraine ... Probably, they feel in the Russian Federation that their scenario is failing and that is why they are screeching in such a way. Calm down, nothing will come of it! The Ukrainians figured out what was up Russia sleeves. Ukrainians should vote the way the Kremlin would least like," said Poroshenko at a meeting with voters in Lviv on Thursday.

Tags: #poroshenko #russia #elections #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 29.03.2019
JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

11:58 29.03.2019
Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

11:33 29.03.2019
Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

10:32 29.03.2019
Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

10:05 29.03.2019
UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

17:46 28.03.2019
Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

14:34 28.03.2019
BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

12:54 28.03.2019
Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

11:23 28.03.2019
More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

11:16 28.03.2019
Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

LATEST

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD