Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

The draft resolution on non-recognition of the results of the presidential elections in Ukraine, registered in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, indicates that the Kremlin is unable to carry out its scenario, said President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"Yesterday, the State Duma of Russia registered a decree on non-recognition of the election results in Ukraine ... Probably, they feel in the Russian Federation that their scenario is failing and that is why they are screeching in such a way. Calm down, nothing will come of it! The Ukrainians figured out what was up Russia sleeves. Ukrainians should vote the way the Kremlin would least like," said Poroshenko at a meeting with voters in Lviv on Thursday.