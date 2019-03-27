Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

Ukraine should lead comprehensive talks with the Russian Federation, involving international partners, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Can there be bilateral formats of the negotiation? Of course, they can – we are a sovereign, independent state. But will Ukraine's position be weaker if we go without the support of our international partners? Obviously, it will be weaker," he said, answering a question whether he admits the bilateral format of negotiations with Russia in the event of his victory in the presidential election in an interview with Ukrainian television channels, aired on Wednesday.