Zelensky: Kolomoisky isn't my boss, I don't have any agreements with him

Volodymyr Zelensky, a presidential candidate of Ukraine, again emphasizes that he does not depend on and has no agreement with businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, on whose (1 + 1 TV channel) television projects of the Kvartal 95 studio are shown.

"I'm not interested in doing something if there is dishonest money or if I fulfill someone's will. Now they write a lot about my dependence on Mr. Kolomoisky. I don't have any agreements with him, signatures, or memorandums about the way I serve the owner Kolomoisky. He's not my boss. I don't have any boss," he said in the "Interview with Presidential Candidate" program on ICTV.

Zelensky noted that almost all large TV channels in Ukraine, large enterprises belong to "financial giants." But this does not mean that all the people who work on these channels are not independent. They have contracts with this company, and who the owner of this company is, generally speaking, should not worry anyone. And the situation is similar in the whole world - some groups own some channels," he added.

Zelensky stressed that his business relationship with Kolomoisky is exclusively business, and his studio Kvartal 95 and he earned their money themselves.