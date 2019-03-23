Facts

13:33 23.03.2019

By joining NATO, Ukraine will reduce defense spending, increase security level, end Donbas conflict – Poroshenko

2 min read
By joining NATO, Ukraine will reduce defense spending, increase security level, end Donbas conflict – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that by joining NATO, the country could potentially reduce spending on the defense and security sector from the current 6% of GDP to 2% of GDP envisaged for members of the Alliance, improve the security situation in the state, and stop the deaths of Ukrainians in the Donbas conflict.

"Due to the aggression, Ukraine is now forced to spend 6% of GDP on the defense and security sector, while the NATO rate is 2%. This means, - simple science of numbers, - that being a NATO member, we will be able to reduce our defense spending thrice and allocate them to socio-economic development," he said in an interview with the Ukraina TV channel on Friday evening.

The head of state added that Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance would also increase the level of security in the country.

"And the third position: Ukrainians will stop dying [in the combat zone]," said Poroshenko, adding: "That is why being in the defense bloc is so important."

Answering the question when the military levy will be canceled, he replied: "The day after the end of the war."

A military tax of 1.5% on personal income was introduced on August 3, 2014 as a temporary measure to finance the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and others involved in countering Russian aggression.

Tags: #nato #poroshenko #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 23.03.2019
G7 Ambassadors express concern to Avakov about "extreme political movements" in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors express concern to Avakov about "extreme political movements" in Ukraine

16:10 23.03.2019
Zelensky: Kolomoisky isn't my boss, I don't have any agreements with him

Zelensky: Kolomoisky isn't my boss, I don't have any agreements with him

16:06 23.03.2019
Zelensky suggests waging information "war" for Donbas, launching special intl Russian-language channel

Zelensky suggests waging information "war" for Donbas, launching special intl Russian-language channel

14:32 23.03.2019
Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

13:03 23.03.2019
U.S., U.K. call on Russia to release Ukrainian Hryb, other political prisoners

U.S., U.K. call on Russia to release Ukrainian Hryb, other political prisoners

12:58 23.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

12:08 23.03.2019
Polish MFA calls on Russia to release Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb, other political prisoners

Polish MFA calls on Russia to release Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb, other political prisoners

16:22 22.03.2019
Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

18:21 21.03.2019
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

18:13 21.03.2019
European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Resolution of Russian-Ukrainian gas issues could be sped up – Ukrainian opposition politicians after meeting with Medvedev, Miller

Tycoon Kolomoisky denies he financially supports Zelensky, Tymoshenko

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

LATEST

Resolution of Russian-Ukrainian gas issues could be sped up – Ukrainian opposition politicians after meeting with Medvedev, Miller

Tycoon Kolomoisky denies he financially supports Zelensky, Tymoshenko

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

Nearly two dozen attacks on water supply systems in Donbas recorded since year's start – UNICEF

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

Mission of OSCE PA observers at Ukraine elections to be headed by Ilkka Kanerva, Doris Barnett

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD