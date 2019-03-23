By joining NATO, Ukraine will reduce defense spending, increase security level, end Donbas conflict – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that by joining NATO, the country could potentially reduce spending on the defense and security sector from the current 6% of GDP to 2% of GDP envisaged for members of the Alliance, improve the security situation in the state, and stop the deaths of Ukrainians in the Donbas conflict.

"Due to the aggression, Ukraine is now forced to spend 6% of GDP on the defense and security sector, while the NATO rate is 2%. This means, - simple science of numbers, - that being a NATO member, we will be able to reduce our defense spending thrice and allocate them to socio-economic development," he said in an interview with the Ukraina TV channel on Friday evening.

The head of state added that Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance would also increase the level of security in the country.

"And the third position: Ukrainians will stop dying [in the combat zone]," said Poroshenko, adding: "That is why being in the defense bloc is so important."

Answering the question when the military levy will be canceled, he replied: "The day after the end of the war."

A military tax of 1.5% on personal income was introduced on August 3, 2014 as a temporary measure to finance the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and others involved in countering Russian aggression.