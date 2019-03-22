Facts

16:35 22.03.2019

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), its detectives did not collect and hand over to any party any proof of U.S. political consultant Paul Manafort's illegal activities.

"NABU detectives did not collect and hand over any proof of U.S. political consultant Manafort's illegal activities, because this lies outside the competence of the national bureau," the NABU said in a statement posted on its website.

On March 15, 2019, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said on the television program Pravo na Vladu (Right to Power) that non-affiliated Verkhovna Rada member Borys Rozenblat submitted a report claiming that NABU chief Artem Sytnyk had handed over to the United States the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions to support Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

U.S. media leak of the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions caused Manafort's removal from U.S. President Donald Trump's electoral campaign. According to The New York Times, Manafort's name is mentioned 22 times in "the secret ledger." Altogether, he was mentioned with regards to payments totaling $12.7 million in 2007-2012.

"It is hard to imagine a situation where a law enforcement agency re-established in the country after the revolution could have an impact on the election in the U.S.," the NABU said.

