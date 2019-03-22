Facts

13:15 22.03.2019

Nearly two dozen attacks on water supply systems in Donbas recorded since year's start – UNICEF

2 min read
Nearly two dozen attacks on water supply systems in Donbas recorded since year's start – UNICEF

Since the beginning of 2019, some 19 attacks on water supply systems in Donbas have already been recorded. The UN Children's Fund UNICEF has called to stop the aggression.

"In 2018 alone, water supply systems were disrupted 89 times by the ongoing hostilities causing sufferings of millions of local people. Another 19 such cases have already been recorded in the first three months of 2019 ... UNICEF calls on governments and partners to stop attacks on water supply facilities and employees," the UNICEF Ukraine said on Friday.

The UN Children's Fund noted that the ongoing hostilities create obstacles to the necessary repair of water supply systems in Donbas.

"Over 30 water workers have been killed or injured since the beginning of the conflict," the fund said.

Ukraine has been included for the first time in the global report of the Children's Fund on drinking water issues.

"Every day, over 3.6 million people in conflict-affected Donetsk and Luhansk regions are threatened with losing their access to safe drinking water. Continuous direct and indirect shelling of essential infrastructure hinders people's access to water. Lack of clean water and proper sanitation gravely affect children and their future," the UNICEF said.

"With support from the Government of Germany, UNICEF and its partners are providing emergency assistance, and carrying out critical repairs and upgrades to keep water running in eastern Ukraine," the fund said.

Tags: #unicef #donbas #water
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:11 22.03.2019
Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

11:57 22.03.2019
Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

18:21 21.03.2019
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

11:43 21.03.2019
ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

18:38 20.03.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

11:05 19.03.2019
U.S. Mission to OSCE: There will be no peace in Donbas until Russia ends ongoing violations in Ukraine

U.S. Mission to OSCE: There will be no peace in Donbas until Russia ends ongoing violations in Ukraine

11:04 19.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier KIA, three reports of enemy shelling in Donbas over last 24 hours – JFO

One Ukrainian soldier KIA, three reports of enemy shelling in Donbas over last 24 hours – JFO

10:56 14.03.2019
Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

10:07 14.03.2019
Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

17:13 13.03.2019
Grenade kills two Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas

Grenade kills two Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

Mission of OSCE PA observers at Ukraine elections to be headed by Ilkka Kanerva, Doris Barnett

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

LATEST

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

Mission of OSCE PA observers at Ukraine elections to be headed by Ilkka Kanerva, Doris Barnett

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

Pavlo Hryb announces hunger strike

Zelensky doesn't exclude bilateral talks with Moscow on Donbas, Ukraine's entry into NATO through referendum

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD