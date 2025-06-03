Parents recognize their role in realizing child rights, but need support – UNICEF survey

New findings reveal that most caregivers acknowledge the family’s role in realizing child rights but lack specific understanding about what those rights are and are prone to violating them to some degree.

KYIV, 03 June 2025 – Nearly all caregivers are aware of their critical role in protecting and helping their children, including adolesents, to realize their rights, but more than one third believe they may violate those rights on occasions, according to a new UNICEF survey.

The findings, released to mark the start of global parenting month, also revealed that 89 per cent of parents surveyed lack specific understanding of what their children’s rights are, as defined by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which outlines the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of children.

“Parents' responses to this survey show their determination to better protect their children's rights and provide the necessary support and care,” said Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative to Ukraine. “But at the same time, they show a high level of concern about their own actions during such stressful times,” added Mammadzade.

Adolescents surveyed said they had experienced violations of their rights most often through psychological or physical violence, a disregard for their opinions, or a violation of privacy.

“We must do whatever we can to protect and preserve child rights everywhere, including in the home,” said Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor and Commissioner to the President of Ukraine for Children’s Rights and Rehabilitation. “Caregivers are living through extremely difficult days and struggling to cope with the impact of war, which is why we are committed to do whatever we can to help them nurture their children,” added Herasymchuk.

Parents may sometimes violate child rights, but 67 per cent of adolescents aged 14 to 18-years responded that they turn to their parents for protection when their rights are violated, with teachers at 24 per cent as being the second most important support network.

“Parents are the cornerstone of a child’s development and well-being, but they cannot do it alone, especially in times of war,” says Mammadzade. “A strong foundation for children’s rights begins at home, but it must be reinforced by policies and services that empower caregivers to nurture the next generation,” added Mammadzade.

Other key findings from the survey include

with only 11 per cent of respondents being familiar with specific child rights. Gender disparities in perceptions, with 81 per cent of women recognizing that shouting or using abusive language constitutes child abuse compared to only 68 per cent of men.

Limited family dialogue about child rights and wellbeing, with 22 per cent of parents and 17 per cent of adolescents reporting discussions about child rights monthly or more often.

UNICEF is embarking on a campaign to strengthen knowledge of child rights and, through that, calls for all stakeholders, including caregivers, to respect and empower children, including adolescents, to claim their rights.

The digital survey, ‘Perception of Children’s Rights: Knowledge, attitudes and experience of implementation in Ukrainian families’, included responses from 600 men and women aged 19-55 years with children, as well as 400 children and adolescents aged 14-18 years and was conducted across Ukraine by Gradus Research Company.



Full report available here – https://www.unicef.org/ukraine/en/documents/perception-of-childrens-rights

